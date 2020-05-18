Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Hits $61.31 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and DDEX. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $61.31 million and approximately $50.87 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.02070069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00084370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00170598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitbns, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, DDEX, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

