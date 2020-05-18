Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) & IRIDEX (OTCMKTS:IRIX) Head-To-Head Contrast

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRIDEX and Newcardio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $43.45 million 0.47 -$8.81 million ($0.64) -2.30 Newcardio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newcardio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IRIDEX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IRIDEX and Newcardio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Newcardio 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRIDEX presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.11%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Newcardio.

Volatility & Risk

IRIDEX has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newcardio has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Newcardio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -20.28% -35.33% -23.51% Newcardio N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of IRIDEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRIDEX beats Newcardio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; and slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Newcardio

NewCardio, Inc., a cardiac diagnostic and services company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary software platform technology solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as the cardiac safety assessment of drugs under development. The company's technology platform provides real-time and 3-D analysis of the heart's electrical activity as detected at the body surface by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes. Its developing products include QTinno, an automated cardiac safety solution that replaces the manual and/or semi-automated methodologies with algorithms that automatically measure, analyze, and report on the ECGs collected; and CardioBip, a mobile ECG transtelephonic system comprising a mobile ECG recording and transmitting device, and a Web enabled software which receives, processes, and analyzes the data. The company is also developing my3KG, a software application to provide a method to assess cardiac electrical activity in time and space. NewCardio, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

