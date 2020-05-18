New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NEWR. Wedbush lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NEWR stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 52.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,227,000 after buying an additional 1,310,513 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 16.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,479,000 after buying an additional 534,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,724,000 after buying an additional 397,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,309,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $85,423,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

