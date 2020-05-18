New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

