Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.23

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.23 and last traded at $121.51, with a volume of 206746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.
Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,653,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,230.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,878,453. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,192,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,457,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
