Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.23

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.23 and last traded at $121.51, with a volume of 206746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,653,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,230.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,878,453. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,192,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,457,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

