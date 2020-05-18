Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NOPMF traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.