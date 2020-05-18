Nectar (NEC) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Nectar has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $1,150.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $18.94 and $5.60. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026951 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030621 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,781.88 or 1.00727535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000601 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00084858 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $20.33, $24.43, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

