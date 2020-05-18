Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.