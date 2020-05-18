National Express Group (LON:NEX) PT Lowered to GBX 380

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEX. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of National Express Group to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Express Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 392 ($5.16).

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of NEX opened at GBX 207.09 ($2.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 376.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a GBX 11.19 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. National Express Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.