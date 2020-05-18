Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. Natera has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 92.34%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 7,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $386,759.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $930,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,843 shares of company stock worth $5,916,350. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

