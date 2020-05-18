NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NASDAQ:DKNG traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 156887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:DKNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

