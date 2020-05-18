NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NASDAQ:DKNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of DKNG opened at $30.99 on Monday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

