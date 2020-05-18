NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NASDAQ:DKNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NASDAQ:DKNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

