Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.30

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.30 and last traded at $121.08, with a volume of 95605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Myokardia Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

