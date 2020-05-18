MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $13.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $370,225.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,533 shares of company stock worth $485,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $679.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

