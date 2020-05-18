Morgan Stanley Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $22.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

BWA stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 704,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,920,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,496,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

