Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

