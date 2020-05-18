Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BTGOF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BT Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.