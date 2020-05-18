Morgan Stanley Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $100.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

TRV stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,064. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

