Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Hellofresh stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. Hellofresh has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

