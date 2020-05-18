Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a sector performer rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.66).

LON MONY opened at GBX 319 ($4.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 305.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 321.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1857.0000834 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,200 ($116,022.10). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

