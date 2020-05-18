MONDI PLC/ADR’s (MONDY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut MONDI PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY remained flat at $$31.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

