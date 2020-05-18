Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTEM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Molecular Templates from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

MTEM stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $679.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 442,504 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $4,779,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth about $3,358,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

