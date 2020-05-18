Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

NYSE MWK opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

