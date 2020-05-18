Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Shares of MAA opened at $106.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,221.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,903,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,736,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

