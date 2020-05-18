MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MSTR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.50.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy stock opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.62. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.25 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.