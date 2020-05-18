Royal Bank of Canada Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $196.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

MSFT traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $185.15. 13,887,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,380,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average is $161.66. The company has a market cap of $1,388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

