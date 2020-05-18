Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $198.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.66. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,369.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

