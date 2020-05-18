Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 100 ($1.32).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Metro Bank to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 264.11 ($3.47).

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 74.32 ($0.98) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 69 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 893.50 ($11.75).

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). As a group, research analysts expect that Metro Bank will post 8690.999864 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 50,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($53,275.45). Also, insider Michael Snyder acquired 17,500 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

