Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.70

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 11510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 3,445,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $32,492,639.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

