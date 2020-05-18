Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of MBIN opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

