Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MERC. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20.

MERC stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -687.50%.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

