Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.95.

MELI stock opened at $775.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $585.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.02. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $805.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of -184.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

