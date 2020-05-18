Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.37.

MDLA stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $6,432,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,995,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,446,156.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 53,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $990,549.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,310.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 510,371 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,562.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Medallia by 65.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth $331,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 381.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 204,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

