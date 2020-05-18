McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $136.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average of $142.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.82.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

