McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.43 million.

Shares of TSE MUX opened at C$1.33 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.51. The firm has a market cap of $504.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.89.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

