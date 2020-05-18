McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.43 million.

Shares of TSE MUX opened at C$1.33 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.51. The firm has a market cap of $504.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Earnings History for McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

