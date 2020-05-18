MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,038 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

