Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 796 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,360.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,245.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,326.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

