Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 202,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,212 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.17.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $168.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

