Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MARS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Marston’s to a sell rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 56.44 ($0.74).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 33.52 ($0.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 million and a P/E ratio of -12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.51.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.