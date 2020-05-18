Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VNQI traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 58,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

