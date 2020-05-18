Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Invests $216,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,649,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,138. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $340.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.83.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

