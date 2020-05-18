Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of MBUU opened at $41.61 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

