Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.26

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.26 and last traded at $120.96, with a volume of 2884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.40.

MDGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,697,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 276,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

