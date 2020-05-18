Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.26

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.26 and last traded at $120.96, with a volume of 2884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.40.
MDGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.
The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,697,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 276,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
