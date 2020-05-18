Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Increased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,083.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $247.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

