Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.45-6.65 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.45-6.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.