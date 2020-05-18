Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Achieves $765,960.72

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $765,960.72 and approximately $322.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.02070069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00084370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00170598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

