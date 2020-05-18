Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOMA. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $475.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.23. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3,487.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,899,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

