LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,435 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 997,651 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after acquiring an additional 789,164 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in LogMeIn by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 750,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,946,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $85.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -250.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.