Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.80

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 4853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 15.11%. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

